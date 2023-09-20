FDA rejects needle-free EpiPen alternative Neffy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Queen Rania: ‘The world is at an inflection point’08:25
Bear captured at Disney World is released back into the wild00:34
Patriots fan dies after being punched in the face twice at a game00:26
Now Playing
FDA rejects needle-free EpiPen alternative Neffy00:32
UP NEXT
NBC gets rare look inside Ukraine’s secret lethal drone lab02:13
How did the military lose track of a $100M F-35 fighter jet?02:47
Ripple effects of UAW strike spreads as part suppliers weigh layoffs01:51
1-year-old baby dies from fentanyl exposure at NYC day care01:55
Blinken on the $6B that helped free Americans imprisoned in Iran07:39
President Biden urges global support of Ukraine in UN address02:17
Meet the NASA astronaut set to make history in space04:53
Here are the nicest cities in the United States01:26
Peak foliage times across the US for 202300:41
Do more people record concerts or stay in the moment?00:46
Gisele Bündchen says divorce from Tom Brady has been ‘tough’02:08
2023 Profile in Courage winners include 5 South Carolina senators06:49
Bill Maher reverses plans to return without writers amid strike00:27
Clorox says cyberattack is still causing production delays00:28
Inside Prince William’s trip to New York City02:22
Feud over fall foliage as local Vermont residents ban leaf peepers02:59
FDA rejects needle-free EpiPen alternative Neffy00:32
The FDA has rejected approval of Neffy, the first needle-free alternative to the EpiPen which is used on people having severe allergic reactions. The agency says more research is needed.Sept. 20, 2023
Queen Rania: ‘The world is at an inflection point’08:25
Bear captured at Disney World is released back into the wild00:34
Patriots fan dies after being punched in the face twice at a game00:26
Now Playing
FDA rejects needle-free EpiPen alternative Neffy00:32
UP NEXT
NBC gets rare look inside Ukraine’s secret lethal drone lab02:13
How did the military lose track of a $100M F-35 fighter jet?02:47
Ripple effects of UAW strike spreads as part suppliers weigh layoffs01:51
1-year-old baby dies from fentanyl exposure at NYC day care01:55
Blinken on the $6B that helped free Americans imprisoned in Iran07:39
President Biden urges global support of Ukraine in UN address02:17
Meet the NASA astronaut set to make history in space04:53
Here are the nicest cities in the United States01:26
Peak foliage times across the US for 202300:41
Do more people record concerts or stay in the moment?00:46
Gisele Bündchen says divorce from Tom Brady has been ‘tough’02:08
2023 Profile in Courage winners include 5 South Carolina senators06:49
Bill Maher reverses plans to return without writers amid strike00:27
Clorox says cyberattack is still causing production delays00:28
Inside Prince William’s trip to New York City02:22
Feud over fall foliage as local Vermont residents ban leaf peepers02:59