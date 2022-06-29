IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 11 Amazon bestsellers will help you beat the heat in 2022 — starting at $7

TODAY

FDA recommends next COVID booster to target omicron variant

00:26

An FDA panel has recommended that the next round of COVID-19 booster shots should be modified to target the super-contagious omicron variant. Public health officials are expecting a new wave of COVID infections this fall.June 29, 2022

