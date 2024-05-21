Prescription drug ads banned from rushing through side effects
The Food and Drug Administration is requiring prescription medication commercials to more clearly spell out potential side effects and warn when a person should avoid the medicine. NBC’s Liz Kreutz reports for TODAY.May 21, 2024
