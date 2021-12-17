FDA permanently allows abortion pills to be sent by mail
The Food and Drug Administration announced that it is lifting a requirement that patients have to pick-up abortion pills in-person, instead allowing the pills to be sent by mail. The new rule comes as the Supreme Court weighs the future of Roe v. Wade.Dec. 17, 2021
