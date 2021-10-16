IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

FDA panel recommends J&J booster shot for adults 18 and over

05:47

An FDA advisory panel has recommended that adults who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine get a booster shot at least two months after the initial dose. A decision for mixing and matching vaccines from other manufacturers has been discussed, but a final vote has not taken place yet. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Weekend TODAY, and Dr. Paul Offit joins with additional insight into booster shots.Oct. 16, 2021

