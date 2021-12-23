IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

FDA officially authorizes anti-viral pill to treat COVID-19

02:15

There’s new hope in the fight against the coronavirus, after the FDA authorized an anti-viral pill from Pfizer on Wednesday. The oral treatment could begin rolling out as soon as this weekend. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 23, 2021

Omicron less likely to land people in the hospital, studies suggest

