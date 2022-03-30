FDA green lights 2nd COVID-19 booster for adults over 50
04:02
U.S. health officials have approved a second booster of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for anyone over 50 years old, as well as the immunocompromised who are 12 and over. Dr. Richard Besser joins TODAY to discuss the BA.2 variant and detail who exactly is authorized for a second booster and why it is needed.March 30, 2022
