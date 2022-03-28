IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Texas teen whose truck was destroyed by tornado gets sweet surprise

    00:48

  • Coast Guard rescues 70-year-old hiker from Alaskan mountainside

    00:27

  • Holocaust survivors recount trauma of having to flee a second time

    03:06

  • New details emerge on death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

    02:31

  • US Capitol reopens to public tours for first time in 2 years

    02:23

  • Fallout and reaction after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at Oscars

    03:37

  • Biden to propose new 20% 'billionaire tax'

    00:26

  • Evacuation orders lifted as crews control parts of Colorado wildfire

    00:22

  • Northeast expected to see record low temps as spring begins

    01:03

  • Crews find second black box from plane wreckage in China

    00:32
  • Now Playing

    FDA expected to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Russia shifts strategy to focus on eastern Ukraine

    02:41

  • Biden walks back remarks on Putin: No strategy of regime change

    02:32

  • Oscars 2022: Will Smith incident overshadows historic firsts

    03:24

  • Did Biden’s remarks on Putin overshadow his Europe trip?

    02:13

  • Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ in surprising Warsaw speech

    01:50

  • Russian missile strikes Lviv, less than 50 miles from Polish border

    02:21

  • Trump and his children agree to sit for depositions in marketing fraud suit

    00:30

  • US calls for tougher sanctions on North Korea after missile tests

    00:34

  • Ina Garten kicks off new cooking show ‘Be My Guest’ with a familiar face

    00:43

TODAY

FDA expected to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot

00:46

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot for Americans 50 and older, according to two people with knowledge of the plan. This comes amid early warning signs that the United States could see another wave as the omicron subvariant BA.2 spreads through Europe.March 28, 2022

FDA expected to authorize a second Covid booster shot next week

  • UP NEXT

    Texas teen whose truck was destroyed by tornado gets sweet surprise

    00:48

  • Coast Guard rescues 70-year-old hiker from Alaskan mountainside

    00:27

  • Holocaust survivors recount trauma of having to flee a second time

    03:06

  • New details emerge on death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

    02:31

  • US Capitol reopens to public tours for first time in 2 years

    02:23

  • Fallout and reaction after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at Oscars

    03:37

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All