FDA expected to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot for Americans 50 and older, according to two people with knowledge of the plan. This comes amid early warning signs that the United States could see another wave as the omicron subvariant BA.2 spreads through Europe.
March 28, 2022 Read More
