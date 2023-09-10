IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Olivia Rodrigo on release of ‘Guts’, owning her master recordings
07:59
Sean Evans on ‘Hot Ones’ secret sauce to success
03:29
‘SNL’ and Broadway costume designer Franne Lee dies at 81
02:11
Coco Gauff on her impact to kids after winning US Open at 19
00:29
Antony Blinken and Ukrainian official hold meeting at McDonald’s
04:05
3-year-old starts the morning right with cereal and Sunday TODAY
01:41
Now Playing
FDA expected to approve new COVID booster as cases rise in US
04:31
UP NEXT
Escaped Pennsylvania convict spotted with changed appearance
00:22
Chuck Todd shares his plans for after his final ‘Meet the Press’
01:35
Gavin Newsom on calls for him to run for president against Biden
03:56
Biden visits Vietnam for trade talks after G20 summit
01:40
Morocco earthquake leaves more than 2,000 dead
01:43
Idris Elba talks ‘Luther’ movie, DJing, living in a van
08:02
Fan celebrates 70th birthday waterskiing with Sunday Mug in hand
02:11
MLB aims to make baseball more accessible for Black players
03:26
Homeowners face insurance woes amid rise in natural disasters
04:58
Karol Bobko, NASA’s first Challenger pilot, dies at 85
02:06
Escaped murder convict is caught on surveillance in Pennsylvania
01:25
Why did DeSantis not meet with Biden after Hurricane Idalia?
02:06
Biden tours storm-ravaged Florida after Hurricane Idalia
02:19
FDA expected to approve new COVID booster as cases rise in US
04:31
Copied
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have ticked up in the United States after a couple of quiet summer months, and the FDA is expected to approve a new booster within the next few days. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Sept. 10, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo on release of ‘Guts’, owning her master recordings
07:59
Sean Evans on ‘Hot Ones’ secret sauce to success
03:29
‘SNL’ and Broadway costume designer Franne Lee dies at 81
02:11
Coco Gauff on her impact to kids after winning US Open at 19
00:29
Antony Blinken and Ukrainian official hold meeting at McDonald’s
04:05
3-year-old starts the morning right with cereal and Sunday TODAY
01:41
Now Playing
FDA expected to approve new COVID booster as cases rise in US
04:31
UP NEXT
Escaped Pennsylvania convict spotted with changed appearance
00:22
Chuck Todd shares his plans for after his final ‘Meet the Press’
01:35
Gavin Newsom on calls for him to run for president against Biden
03:56
Biden visits Vietnam for trade talks after G20 summit
01:40
Morocco earthquake leaves more than 2,000 dead
01:43
Idris Elba talks ‘Luther’ movie, DJing, living in a van
08:02
Fan celebrates 70th birthday waterskiing with Sunday Mug in hand
02:11
MLB aims to make baseball more accessible for Black players
03:26
Homeowners face insurance woes amid rise in natural disasters
04:58
Karol Bobko, NASA’s first Challenger pilot, dies at 85
02:06
Escaped murder convict is caught on surveillance in Pennsylvania
01:25
Why did DeSantis not meet with Biden after Hurricane Idalia?
02:06
Biden tours storm-ravaged Florida after Hurricane Idalia