FDA expected to approve new COVID booster as cases rise in US

04:31

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have ticked up in the United States after a couple of quiet summer months, and the FDA is expected to approve a new booster within the next few days. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Sept. 10, 2023

