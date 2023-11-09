Portrait by Picasso sells for $139 million at Sotheby’s auction
00:37
Israel’s president on efforts to free hostages from Hamas
01:16
Delta CEO weighs in on WILMA boarding method
05:20
How does Zepbound work, and will the cost come down?
02:45
Now Playing
FDA approves Zepbound for weight loss: Here’s how it works
02:22
UP NEXT
SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative deal to end actors’ strike
02:27
Hostage negotiations intensify amid ground assault in Gaza
02:02
Biden orders second airstrike on weapons storage facility in Syria
01:32
At third debate, did any candidate seriously challenge Trump lead?
03:30
Personal attacks fly during GOP debate on NBC
02:51
Travel 2024: Go-casions, touring with the band, and other trends
04:34
Meet the young mechanic inspiring others to get under the hood
03:50
Watch: Bear swipes family’s $45 Taco Bell order from their porch
00:51
Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time
00:30
Court clerk responds to Alex Murdaugh's claims of jury tampering
02:13
Toddler confused by swaddled sister: ‘She doesn’t have any arms’
00:55
The 3 pandas at the National Zoo are heading back to China today
03:29
Ivanka Trump to testify in civil fraud trial: What to expect
01:37
Rep. Rashida Tlaib censured over Israel-Hamas war remarks
00:34
Biden asks Netanyahu for a pause in fighting with Hamas
02:03
FDA approves Zepbound for weight loss: Here’s how it works
02:22
Copied
Copied
A new drug called Zepbound from Eli Lilly is the latest medication in a revolutionary class of weight loss drugs to get approved by the FDA — and it could be available to patients within weeks. During the clinical trial, people lost about a quarter of their body weight over 72 weeks. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Nov. 9, 2023
Portrait by Picasso sells for $139 million at Sotheby’s auction
00:37
Israel’s president on efforts to free hostages from Hamas
01:16
Delta CEO weighs in on WILMA boarding method
05:20
How does Zepbound work, and will the cost come down?
02:45
Now Playing
FDA approves Zepbound for weight loss: Here’s how it works
02:22
UP NEXT
SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative deal to end actors’ strike
02:27
Hostage negotiations intensify amid ground assault in Gaza
02:02
Biden orders second airstrike on weapons storage facility in Syria
01:32
At third debate, did any candidate seriously challenge Trump lead?
03:30
Personal attacks fly during GOP debate on NBC
02:51
Travel 2024: Go-casions, touring with the band, and other trends
04:34
Meet the young mechanic inspiring others to get under the hood
03:50
Watch: Bear swipes family’s $45 Taco Bell order from their porch
00:51
Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time
00:30
Court clerk responds to Alex Murdaugh's claims of jury tampering
02:13
Toddler confused by swaddled sister: ‘She doesn’t have any arms’
00:55
The 3 pandas at the National Zoo are heading back to China today
03:29
Ivanka Trump to testify in civil fraud trial: What to expect
01:37
Rep. Rashida Tlaib censured over Israel-Hamas war remarks
00:34
Biden asks Netanyahu for a pause in fighting with Hamas