Double rainbow emerges over NYC on 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Lyft unveils 'Women+ Connect' to address safety issues
Trump files to dismiss Georgia 2020 election interference charges
FDA approves new round of COVID-19 booster shots
The FDA has approved a new round of COVID-19 boosters and Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, breaks down what is different about the new boosters and how effective they’re expected to be.Sept. 12, 2023
