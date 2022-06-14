IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

26 must-have Amazon travel essentials for your next trip — starting at $12

FDA approves first drug treatment for hair loss disorder Alopecia

00:45

On Monday, the FDA approved a new drug called Olumiant, the first systemic treatment aimed at treating severe Alopecia patients. NBC news medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar explains the medical breakthrough on TODAY.June 14, 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith discusses Oscars slap in ‘Red Table Talk’ episode about alopecia

