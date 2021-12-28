FDA-approved eyedrops could replace your reading glasses

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A medical breakthrough could help millions of Americans see a bit more clearly. In the latest edition of Your Health on TODAY, NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports on a new treatment that could replace your reading glasses.
Dec. 28, 2021
