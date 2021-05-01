IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

FBI warned Rudy Giuliani he was target of Russian disinformation campaign

NBC News confirms that federal investigators, who seized electronics from Rudy Giuliani’s home and office this week, are seeking evidence about his efforts to remove longtime American diplomat Marie Yovanovitch from her post as ambassador to Ukraine. This comes amid reports that Giuliani was warned by the FBI that the government believed Russian operatives would try to use him to spread disinformation. Giuliani’s attorneys deny that so-called “defensive briefing” took place. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Weekend TODAY.May 1, 2021

