TODAY

FBI identifies hostage-taker at Texas synagogue after harrowing standoff

02:29

Authorities have identified the man who took four hostages at a synagogue outside Dallas as a 44-year-old British national. Officials also confirmed British police interviewed the gunman’s children over the weekend, but believe he worked alone. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2022

