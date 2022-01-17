FBI identifies hostage-taker at Texas synagogue after harrowing standoff
02:29
Authorities have identified the man who took four hostages at a synagogue outside Dallas as a 44-year-old British national. Officials also confirmed British police interviewed the gunman’s children over the weekend, but believe he worked alone. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2022
