FBI director: US cannot 'sleep' on Chinese cyberattack danger

00:28

FBI director Christopher Wray is sounding a new alarm about Chinese cyberattacks saying they pose a serious national security threat and are preparing to wreak havoc against U.S. electrical grids and other infrastructure.Feb. 1, 2024

