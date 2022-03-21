Health experts predict uptick in COVID cases due to subvariant
Health experts are warning an emerging, highly contagious COVID variant, called BA.2, could soon lead to another uptick in cases in the U.S. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the latest variant appears to be more transmissible than omicron, but it does not appear to be more severe.March 21, 2022
