Father speaks out after rescuing son from burning race car: ‘Nothing else mattered’

A father jumped into action when his son, race car driver Mike Jones, collided with another car — both going 100 mph — during a race at Virginia’s South Boston Speedway. After the collision, which was caught on video, the car burst into flames, and the driver’s father, Dean Jones, ran to the burning vehicle to save his son. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports for TODAY.