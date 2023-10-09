Father pleads for safe return of family taken hostage from Israel
Father pleads for safe return of family taken hostage from Israel
Yoni Asher, a father in Israel whose wife, two young daughters and mother-in-law have been taken hostage by Hamas militants, talks about how he learned of their abduction and pleads for their safe return as violence intensifies in the Middle East.Oct. 9, 2023
