Teen TikTok star’s father fatally shot armed stalker at their home 02:39
A 15-year-old TikTok star and her family are speaking out after her father fatally shot an obsessive stalker who arrived at their doorstep. The stalker, who showed up last July armed with a gun, had sent the young girl over hundreds of messages on social media and requested explicit pictures. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.
Feb. 18, 2022 Read More
