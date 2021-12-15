Father of groom accidentally records his own emotional reaction to wedding
00:51
Share this -
copied
The father of a bridegroom accidentally pointed his camera the wrong way, recording his own emotional reaction to the ceremony. The bride and groom said the recording turned out to be the best wedding gift of all. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.Dec. 15, 2021
UP NEXT
NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson reveals he’ll race in Indy 500
03:53
Al Roker rides along with UPS driver to deliver holiday packages
02:44
Matthew McConaughey: ‘I’m not going to say no forever’ to running for office
02:32
Al Roker spotlights the unofficial mayor of Rockefeller Center
04:41
Matthew McConaughey talks about ‘Sing 2,’ his family, Texas politics and more
05:45
Nick Cannon opens up to People magazine about death of his infant son