Father of groom accidentally records his own emotional reaction to wedding

The father of a bridegroom accidentally pointed his camera the wrong way, recording his own emotional reaction to the ceremony. The bride and groom said the recording turned out to be the best wedding gift of all. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.Dec. 15, 2021

