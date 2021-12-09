Father and son arrested in connection to Caldor Fire
00:28
Share this -
copied
David Scott Smith and his son Travis Shane Smith have been arrested in connection to the destructive Caldor Fire that threatened Lake Tahoe over the summer. They were taken into custody on suspicion of sparking the massive blaze that burned 220,000 acres and destroyed more than 800 structures.Dec. 9, 2021
Tiger Woods tees up for comeback alongside his son
02:17
Job openings in US jump to 11 million
00:28
Travel warnings issued amid Cancun crime spree
02:41
Scientists discover a giant planet orbing pair of stars
00:32
New Zealand plans to ban young people from ever buying cigarettes
00:24
Father and son arrested in connection to Caldor Fire