Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at age 85

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at age 8500:25
Karl Lagerfeld, one of the world’s most prolific fashion designers who headed up big fashion houses including Chanel and Fendi, has died in Paris at age 85, according to the Associated Press.
Utah hiker trapped for hours in quicksand details rescue01:55
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at age 8500:25
Anti-border wall protest escalate across US00:25
Anthony Weiner released from prison in Massachusetts00:22
Inmates rescue baby trapped inside a car00:20
Payless to close all 2,100 stores00:30