News

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at age 85

00:25

Karl Lagerfeld, one of the world’s most prolific fashion designers who headed up big fashion houses including Chanel and Fendi, has died in Paris at age 85, according to the Associated Press.Feb. 19, 2019

