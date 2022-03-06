Fans visit the Lake of the Ozarks with Bill Geist’s book for Sunday Mug Shots

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Kim and Dan enjoying the Lake of the Ozarks with his dad’s book; Brian Hickey from Oswego, NY on vacation in the Dominican Republic; Howie the hamster from Holyoke, Massachusetts; Dorothy celebrating her 100th birthday with her younger sister Jeannie, 92, in Texas; Barbara on “The Beach” at Sugarloaf Mountain, Maine; Jill and Steve Stein with their grandson in Charlie in Chicago; Alicia in Puerto Rico; and Javier and Sandy Russo from Scarsdale, New York at the Miraflores Locks of the Panama Canal. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.March 6, 2022