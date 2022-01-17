Fans shocked to learn 'Golden Girls' are same age as cast of SATC reboot
The recent release of “And Just Like That” is getting a lot of comparisons to another show that focuses on women in their fifties. Fans across the internet are sharing their surprise after learning Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are approximately the same age as the main characters on ‘‘The Golden Girls." Hoda and Jenna weigh in and talk about taking on new adventures at any age.Jan. 17, 2022
