IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mark Wahlberg connects role in ‘Father Stu’ to his own life of redemption

    06:52
  • Now Playing

    Fans Jason and his dog Theodore pose for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Dog can’t contain its excitement when reuniting with owner

    02:05

  • Holocaust survivor, Gerda Weissman Klein, dies age 97

    02:27

  • How e-sports have become a pathway to college scholarships

    03:36

  • Ukrainians say Putin’s attempt to break their spirit has backfired

    04:42

  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24

    00:26

  • Massive fire in San Jose Home Depot leads to shelter-in-place

    00:18

  • Experts say COVID-19 surge is imminent, driven by new variant

    02:05

  • Chuck Todd on US policy towards Ukraine, Russia conflict

    02:17

  • Inside the Biden administration’s efforts to provide aid to Ukraine

    01:12

  • Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy

    02:41

  • H.E.R. on her rise through music: ‘This is just the beginning’

    07:42

  • Fan blasts into ‘Star Wars’ Galaxy’s Edge with a Sunday Mug!

    01:14

  • This is what happens when school picture day lands on St. Patrick’s Day

    02:50

  • Remembering Joan Joyce: Women’s softball legend who struck out Ted Williams

    02:25

  • Why music artists are selling their catalogs to label companies

    03:40

  • Should the US brace for another housing bubble to burst?

    04:45

  • ‘Seinfeld’s’ Estelle Harris dies at 93

    00:30

  • Chuck Todd on why cost of living issues are overtaking Biden’s jobs success

    01:54

TODAY

Fans Jason and his dog Theodore pose for Sunday Mug Shots!

01:15

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Colleen celebrating her 60th birthday in Saint Kitts; Kimberly and Hilary in North Carolina; Jason and his dog Theodore in Texas; Mary, Diana, Kathy and Christy who are retired special educators in Rochester, New York; Reynolds, who served in the Merchant Marines during WWII, celebrating his 105th birthday this month in Wisconsin; Eric and his dog Ruby in Deltona, Florida; Gilbert celebrating his 90th birthday with his family in El Paso, Texas; and Steve in New Jersey turning 2 years old! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.April 10, 2022

  • Mark Wahlberg connects role in ‘Father Stu’ to his own life of redemption

    06:52
  • Now Playing

    Fans Jason and his dog Theodore pose for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Dog can’t contain its excitement when reuniting with owner

    02:05

  • Holocaust survivor, Gerda Weissman Klein, dies age 97

    02:27

  • How e-sports have become a pathway to college scholarships

    03:36

  • Ukrainians say Putin’s attempt to break their spirit has backfired

    04:42

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All