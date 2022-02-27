Fans celebrate 100th, 105th and 112th - in dog years! - birthdays for Sunday Mug Shots

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing photos sent in by fans. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Amy and Sarah in Delaware; Jose in Puerto Rico; Bryen and Sally in New Orleans; Marcetta celebrating her 100th birthday in Iowa; Penny the dog celebrating her sweet 16 (or 112th birthday in human years) in Virginia; Dee and her grandson Roman in Texas celebrating their 60th and first birthdays; Skyler in Salt Lake City who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Tuesday Feb 22nd 2022; and Willene in Nashville who is turning 105 years old. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Feb. 27, 2022