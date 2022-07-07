IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Fancy up your franks: Mexican and Italian hot dog recipes

Chef and culinary instructor Ashton Keefe joins Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Michelle Collins with inventive ways of stepping up your hot dog game, including a Mexican hot dog with guacamole and an Italian hot dog topped with an olive and prosciutto salad.July 7, 2022

