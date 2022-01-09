IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Steve Martin, Martin Short talk ‘Only Murders in the Building’, two-man road show

    08:22

  • American workers are becoming their own bosses through ‘The Great Resignation’

    05:03

  • Louisiana governor pardons civil rights leader a century after conviction

    03:28

  • Maxine McNair, mother who lost daughter to KKK church bombing, dies at 93

    02:00

  • Baltimore bakery gives food to stranded travelers in 20-hour I-95 traffic jam

    04:35
  • Now Playing

    Fan from P.A. celebrates birthday with his puppy Albert for Sunday Mug Shots

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    Alec Baldwin says he is cooperating with authorities on ‘Rust’ shooting

    00:45

  • President Biden to focus on voting rights legislation

    01:24

  • Chuck Todd: Democrats are pushing voting rights legislation because of Jan 6 anniversary

    01:36

  • Hospitals overwhelmed as people struggle to get tested for COVID-19

    02:20

  • Fan celebrates 106th birthday with Sunday Mug Shots

    01:06

  • Mother and son reunited on Christmas after his two-year deployment

    04:06

  • NFL Hall of Fame coach and broadcast legend John Madden dies at 85

    02:29

  • Former mobsters reveal life of crime in candid podcasts

    03:41

  • Ed Sheeran toasts to the New Year with Willie Geist, talks rise of fame

    08:03

  • One year later: The impact of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol

    05:07

  • Betty White’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star decorated in fan tributes

    00:27

  • Colorado fires leave thousands of destroyed homes as snow slows recovery

    02:20

  • Should parents feel safe sending their kids to school after holiday gatherings?

    03:53

  • Travelers stranded and schools disjointed as COVID cases skyrocket

    02:08

TODAY

Fan from P.A. celebrates birthday with his puppy Albert for Sunday Mug Shots

01:03

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Ellen White from Washington, D.C.; Cara, Lisa and Macy in Oklahoma; Frank and Christal in Mexico; Phil from Pennsylvania celebrating his birthday with his puppy Albert; The Roberds family in Illinois; Mike, Michaela and Cole in Minnesota; Levather in Atlanta; and Hannah turning 21 in Nashville. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Jan. 9, 2022

Here's how you can get your hands on Willie Geist's favorite mug

  • Steve Martin, Martin Short talk ‘Only Murders in the Building’, two-man road show

    08:22

  • American workers are becoming their own bosses through ‘The Great Resignation’

    05:03

  • Louisiana governor pardons civil rights leader a century after conviction

    03:28

  • Maxine McNair, mother who lost daughter to KKK church bombing, dies at 93

    02:00

  • Baltimore bakery gives food to stranded travelers in 20-hour I-95 traffic jam

    04:35
  • Now Playing

    Fan from P.A. celebrates birthday with his puppy Albert for Sunday Mug Shots

    01:03

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All