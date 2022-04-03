Fan blasts into ‘Star Wars’ Galaxy’s Edge with a Sunday Mug!
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Lisa, Heidi and Jenica in Sanibel Island; Alyssa turning 10 years old in Rhode Island; Holly, Debbie, Janielle, Desi, Tabatha, G, Lynn, Holly and Martha in Tennessee; Rich in Ohio; Savannah and with her mom Keisha at Galaxy’s Edge in Orlando; Marbet enjoying the Sunday Podcast in Texas; Mary Catherine celebrating 54 years teaching with Monica who is retiring after 31 years as a high school counselor in New York; and Monique in New Orleans with a cameo from Jenna Bush Hager! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.April 3, 2022
