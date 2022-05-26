Family shines a light on the urgent need for bone marrow donors

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Doctors are sounding the alarm for the need for more bone marrow donors, especially from communities of color. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for the 3rd Hour of TODAY on Caryn Hsu and her family who are doing everything they can to encourage people to take a step towards saving a life.May 26, 2022

She struggled to find a bone marrow donor because of her race. Her family is changing that

