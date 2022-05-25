IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Family remembers teacher killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

TODAY

Family remembers teacher killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

05:10

Amber Ybarra, cousin of 4th grade teacher, Eva Mireles, who was killed in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting on Tuesday, joins TODAY to talk about the legacy Mireles leaves behind. “No one walked into that school yesterday knowing that anything like this was possible,” she says.May 25, 2022

Fourth grade teacher among those killed in Texas elementary school shooting

TODAY

