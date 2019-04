Family of boy thrown off Mall of America balcony hoping for ‘good news’ 01:48 copied!

A 5-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a man allegedly threw him over a railing at Minnesota’s Mall of America. Police say the suspect, Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, told them that he showed up at the mall “looking for someone to kill.” NBC’s Ron Mott reports for TODAY.

