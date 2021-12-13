Families of Kentucky candle factory victims speak out after deadly tornado
03:34
Share this -
copied
In Kentucky, families and friends are clinging to hope amid the ongoing rescue effort at the site of what’s left of a candle factory. More than 100 people were working inside when a tornado struck. NBC senior national correspondent Kate Snow reports for TODAY from Mayfield, Kentucky.Dec. 13, 2021
Breakthrough COVID 101: Why are vaccinated people testing positive?
04:15
Vicente Fernandez, Mexican music idol, dies at 81
00:32
Peloton fires back at its portrayal in ‘Sex and the City’ reboot
02:22
Deadly tornado flattens Amazon warehouse in Illinois, killing at least 6
02:18
Elon Musk is TIME magazine’s Person of the Year
03:13
Search suspended after woman falls overboard from cruise ship