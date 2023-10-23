IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Relatives of two American hostages freed by Hamas speak out
White House urges Israel to delay its ground invasion of Gaza
Israel intensifies its aerial bombardment of Gaza
NBC correspondent on family members being released by Hamas
Families meet with Israeli officials in push for hostage negotiations
Concerns grow over broadening of war beyond Israel and Hamas
Videos show a huge explosion and rockets launched from the Gaza Strip
Israel steps up its aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip
Ramaswamy criticizes a call to release students' names behind pro-Palestine letter
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters take to the streets in NYC
Fears of wider war growing as Israeli troops exchange fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon
Release of 2 American hostages gives hope to families with relatives still held in Gaza
U.S. military sends aircraft carrier and attack ships to Persian Gulf amid Israel-Hamas war
'Destroying Hamas is non-negotiable': U.S. senators pledge support for Israel
Hundreds rally in Boston in support of Palestinians
Scenes from Kibbutz Be'eri where more than 100 people were killed by Hamas
Israel targets mosque in rare West Bank airstrike
Blinken 'hopeful' Hamas will release more hostages but 'acts are what speak, not words'
Full Panel: Biden told Israel 'don't make the same' mistakes U.S. did after 9/11
If McCarthy was speaker, how would he have responded to the Israel-Hamas war?
Families meet with Israeli officials in push for hostage negotiations
01:54
Hundreds of people are still being held hostage by Hamas and in the wake of the release of those two Americans, there is a new push by families for their loved ones to be freed. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Oct. 23, 2023
