    Parents and families mourn worst school shooting in Texas history

    02:31
    Death toll rises to 21 in Texas elementary school mass shooting

    04:03

  • Stroke survivor, 28, shares symptoms and warning signs

    04:45

  • Exclusive: MacKenzie Scott donates $122M to Big Brothers Big Sisters

    05:24

  • Inside the USS Bataan’s journey to NYC’s Fleet Week

    03:17

  • Carbon monoxide poisoning blamed for mysterious Bahamas deaths

    00:27

  • Jealousy may have been motive in alleged love triangle murder, police say

    02:08

  • Will Amber Head's team call Johnny Depp to testify?

    03:18

  • Massive wedge tornado tears through rural Texas

    01:35

TODAY

Parents and families mourn worst school shooting in Texas history

02:31

Families across Uvalde, Texas, are mourning the deaths of loved ones after a gunman shot and killed at least 21 people at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY on the children and teachers that were killed with just two days left in the school year.May 25, 2022

