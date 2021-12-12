Famed cultural critic Greg Tate dies age 64

Pioneering journalist and cultural critic Greg Tate spent his career covering music, history, politics and the Black experience in America with deep intellect and sincere opinion. Tate died at 64 years old leaving a legacy of quick wit and brutal honesty that not even stars like Michael Jackson were spared from. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Dec. 12, 2021
