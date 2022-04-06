Fallout grows over Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians
Ukrainian residents and President Zelenskyy say Russia is deliberately targeting civilians as bodies in the streets and mass graves are being discovered. Russia denies the claims, suggesting Ukrainians staged the aftermath with actors. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Borodyanka, Ukraine. Warning: Some of the images are disturbing.April 6, 2022
