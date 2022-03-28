Fallout and reaction after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at Oscars

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In what could be the most shocking moment in Oscar history, actor Will Smith walked on stage and hit comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY on the fallout and reaction during the ceremony and across social media.
