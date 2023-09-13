Fallout after Jets’ Aaron Rodgers out for season with Achilles tear

TODAY anchors roll up their sleeves and get their annual flu shots
New York Jets fans were left stunned when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was confirmed to be out for the season after an Achilles tear during his team debut. Now the team’s season and what’s next for Rodger’s storied career are up in the air. NBC’s Kaylee Hartung reports for TODAY.Sept. 13, 2023
