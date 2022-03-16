Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US as she faces deportation
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin was still in the U.S. under federal custody as of Tuesday, despite reports she had been deported to Germany. Sorokin served nearly four years in prison for defrauding banks, businesses and wealthy friends in New York. She was originally scheduled to leave the country Monday after a judge denied her appeal to stay in the U.S.March 16, 2022
