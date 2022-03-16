IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Plan Your Vote: Find out the voting rules in your state, registration info and more.

  • UP NEXT

    Senate passes bill to make daylight saving time permanent

    02:27

  • Spring breakers flock to tropical hotspots amid skyrocketing prices

    02:36

  • Starbucks makes moves to phase out disposable cups

    00:25

  • Senate votes to end nationwide mask mandate on public transportation

    00:25

  • Final police report reveals new details on Bob Saget’s last hours

    02:34

  • Severe storm hazards threaten the South

    01:00

  • Pfizer seeks approval for 2nd COVID-19 booster for older adults

    02:03

  • Multiple dead in crash involving New Mexico University's golf team

    01:33

  • Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates Wednesday

    02:02

  • Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets with 3 NATO leaders in Kyiv while under attack

    02:56

  • Zelenskyy to address US Congress, plead for more help

    02:37

  • Fake heiress Anna Sorokin reportedly deported to Germany

    02:30

  • Former detective shares tips to keep safe amid crime spike

    04:33

  • Coast Guard trying to free container ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay

    00:23

  • Tom Brady fans react to surprise return to NFL

    02:06

  • Behind the scenes at flight attendant training

    03:46

  • Ukrainian teachers refuse to stop educating during war

    02:24

  • Drones promoting ‘Halo’ Paramount+ series spook TX residents

    00:37

  • Bob Saget’s death records set to remain private

    00:28

  • MoMA stabbing suspect arrested in Philadelphia

    00:25

TODAY

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US as she faces deportation

00:29

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin was still in the U.S. under federal custody as of Tuesday, despite reports she had been deported to Germany. Sorokin served nearly four years in prison for defrauding banks, businesses and wealthy friends in New York. She was originally scheduled to leave the country Monday after a judge denied her appeal to stay in the U.S.March 16, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Senate passes bill to make daylight saving time permanent

    02:27

  • Spring breakers flock to tropical hotspots amid skyrocketing prices

    02:36

  • Starbucks makes moves to phase out disposable cups

    00:25

  • Senate votes to end nationwide mask mandate on public transportation

    00:25

  • Final police report reveals new details on Bob Saget’s last hours

    02:34

  • Severe storm hazards threaten the South

    01:00

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All