FAA ordered 'full ground stop' around when North Korea appeared to launch missile
Late Monday, North Korea launched what appeared to be a ballistic missile into its eastern sea in what could be the country’s second launch in less than a week. Around that same time, air traffic controllers at all West Coast airports in the United States were heard ordering ground stops. The stop lasted about seven minutes and no official explanation has been given so far. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Jan. 11, 2022
