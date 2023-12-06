IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

FAA creates special committee to address pilots' mental health

02:43

The FAA announced it is creating a special committee to identify barriers that discourage pilots from reporting mental health issues, with most conditions, if treated, not disqualifying them from flying. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Dec. 6, 2023

