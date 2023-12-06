FAA creates special committee to address pilots’ mental health

Rabbi and reverend talk true meaning of the holidays
The FAA announced it is creating a special committee to identify barriers that discourage pilots from reporting mental health issues, with most conditions, if treated, not disqualifying them from flying. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Dec. 6, 2023
