Eyewitness details horror in Thousand Oaks bar shooting
Holden Harrah, who was present when a gunman killed at least 12 at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday, said he is “traumatized” just after the shooting. “I was blown away (by) what I just saw with my own two eyes.”
