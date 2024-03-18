IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Are all fats bad? Dietitian breaks down health myths and facts
Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup
Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup
04:33
Board-certified retinal specialist Dr. Avnish Deobhakta joins TODAY to share tips for keeping your eyes healthy, including what foods to look out for, how much screen time is too much, which sunglasses to wear on sunny days and more. He also answers a question from William Shatner about proper eyewear for viewing an eclipse!March 18, 2024
