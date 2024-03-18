IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup
March 18, 202404:33

  • Are all fats bad? Dietitian breaks down health myths and facts

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Alleviate aches and pains with these 4 morning exercises

    04:54

  • Playing with dogs has paw-sitive reactions in the brain

    00:51

  • Olivia Munn and Christie Brinkley share cancer diagnoses

    04:08

  • Build healthier habits with these simple changes to your routine

    04:44

  • Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement

    05:21

  • How to decode nutrition labels on food and drinks you consume

    04:55

  • Spring allergy season: How to manage your symptoms

    02:56

  • Sleep disorders: How to tell if you need to see a doctor

    05:09

  • What is ‘menopause brain’ and how can people navigate it?

    05:27

  • Here is how a midday nap can improve your health

    04:10

  • Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds

    02:37

  • Boost your mood and energy with these 5 quick hit moves

    04:21

  • Healthy sleep habits to maximize your sleep and feel rested

    03:50

  • Should you wear socks to bed? TODAY busts sleeping myths

    04:39

  • Colorectal Cancer Alliance announces $100M fund for research

    04:55

  • Changes to make now for a longer and healthier life

    04:16

  • Craig Melvin shares a look at new push for cancer screenings

    04:38

  • Daylight Saving Time debate comes back around — again

    03:37

Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup

04:33

Board-certified retinal specialist Dr. Avnish Deobhakta joins TODAY to share tips for keeping your eyes healthy, including what foods to look out for, how much screen time is too much, which sunglasses to wear on sunny days and more. He also answers a question from William Shatner about proper eyewear for viewing an eclipse!March 18, 2024

  • Are all fats bad? Dietitian breaks down health myths and facts

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Alleviate aches and pains with these 4 morning exercises

    04:54

  • Playing with dogs has paw-sitive reactions in the brain

    00:51

  • Olivia Munn and Christie Brinkley share cancer diagnoses

    04:08

  • Build healthier habits with these simple changes to your routine

    04:44

  • Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement

    05:21

  • How to decode nutrition labels on food and drinks you consume

    04:55

  • Spring allergy season: How to manage your symptoms

    02:56

  • Sleep disorders: How to tell if you need to see a doctor

    05:09

  • What is ‘menopause brain’ and how can people navigate it?

    05:27

  • Here is how a midday nap can improve your health

    04:10

  • Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds

    02:37

  • Boost your mood and energy with these 5 quick hit moves

    04:21

  • Healthy sleep habits to maximize your sleep and feel rested

    03:50

  • Should you wear socks to bed? TODAY busts sleeping myths

    04:39

  • Colorectal Cancer Alliance announces $100M fund for research

    04:55

  • Changes to make now for a longer and healthier life

    04:16

  • Craig Melvin shares a look at new push for cancer screenings

    04:38

  • Daylight Saving Time debate comes back around — again

    03:37

Target limits self-checkout to 10 items as more retailers shift policy

Kate Middleton skips St. Patrick’s Day celebration amid questions

Cougar attack victim speaks out after fight for her life

Israel launches new raid on Gaza hospital as ceasefire talks resume

Vladimir Putin wins his 5th presidential term in Russia

Biden campaign slams Trump’s ‘bloodbath’ comment at rally

Spring break shooting in Jacksonville leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Are all fats bad? Dietitian breaks down health myths and facts

William Shatner talks storied career in ‘You Can Call Me Bill’

Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup

Shop the hottest toys for spring this year

Are all fats bad? Dietitian breaks down health myths and facts

William Shatner talks storied career in ‘You Can Call Me Bill’

Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup

Dylan Dreyer on ski trip with her brothers: 'Laughing so hard'

These are some of the best bakeries across the US

Jake Lacy on 'Apples Never Fall,' 'White Lotus,' playing the bad guy

How a blind skateboarder is proving that nothing is impossible

Tax season 2024: What's new this year and how to file for free

David Alan Grier on 'Magical Negroes,' Craig Melvin's fashion

Hoda and Jenna play a Patrick-themed game for St. Patrick's Day

Female-forward reads perfect for Women's History Month

Tembi Locke on ‘Lifted' podcast, Netflix series based on her memoir

Diane Lane talks 'Feud,' the roles she's drawn to now

My friend's high school daughter drank too much. Do I tell her?

Millie Bobby Brown shares explanation for her changing accent

Hoda reflects on her experience revealing cancer diagnosis in 2007

Try Catherine Fulvio’s recipes for cottage pie and apple cream cake

Tom Hollander talks ‘White Lotus,' playing Capote in ‘Feud'

Jane Lynch on 'Weakest Link' persona: 'I love it so much'

Shop the hottest toys for spring this year

Look well-rested with these easy tips and products

Look well-rested with these easy tips and products

Get an exclusive sneak peek at items going on sale on Amazon

Bobbie’s Best: Get exclusive deals on pillowcases, jewelry, more

Shop these handy products to get organized for spring

Shop beauty and food products from female-founded companies

Shop products from Good Housekeeping’s Best Bedding Awards

Shop these items from women-owned businesses

Shop these essential items to start your spring-cleaning

Try these sausage rolls that are perfect for Saint Patrick's Day

Try Catherine Fulvio’s recipes for cottage pie and apple cream cake

How these female whiskey makers are bringing back a lost Irish art

Try this quick and easy family dinner recipe for upside down pizza

Elizabeth Heiskell shares her recipes for seared salmon salad

Dylan Dreyer shares gluten-free cookies and cream pie

Try Daphne Oz’s recipe for honey nut protein bars

Saucy shrimp and green beans with crispy capers: Get the recipes!

Dolly Parton announces new cookbook she created with her sister

Adam Richman shares recipes for must-try ribs, apple dump cake