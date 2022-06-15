Extreme heat impacting nearly 100 million in the US

The search is on for woman rejected from NASA 60 years ago03:25
Inflatable slide flips over, injuring several children01:55
NATO leaders to meet to discuss future strategy for Ukraine00:26
End of an era: Microsoft retires Internet Explorer after 27 years01:50
World Health Organization calls emergency meeting on monkeypox01:58
2 Southern California police officers killed while responding to call00:39
Amber Heard reflects on what went wrong: ‘I’m not a likable victim’08:52
- Now Playing
Extreme heat impacting nearly 100 million in the US01:23
- UP NEXT
Water main break leaves entire city of Odessa, Texas without water02:10
Yellowstone National Park closed ‘indefinitely’ following flooding02:21
Biden takes aim at oil companies over profits, refining reduction01:01
Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates again to tame inflation03:29
12-year-old girl saves 4-year-old boy after he falls into a sewer hole01:58
Ben Crump talks revealing new look in new documentary 'Civil'05:51
Beloved kid's author Kate DiCamillo on getting 473 rejection letters05:29
Watch TODAY anchors get surprise reunions live on the plaza!05:35
Class reunions return after slowing down during pandemic08:19
Deadly drugs alarmingly easy to get on popular social media apps06:02
College student gets a safari park scare thanks to ostrich01:13
FDA approves first drug treatment for hair loss disorder Alopecia00:45
- UP NEXT
The search is on for woman rejected from NASA 60 years ago03:25
Inflatable slide flips over, injuring several children01:55
NATO leaders to meet to discuss future strategy for Ukraine00:26
End of an era: Microsoft retires Internet Explorer after 27 years01:50
World Health Organization calls emergency meeting on monkeypox01:58
2 Southern California police officers killed while responding to call00:39
Play All
Play All