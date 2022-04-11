IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Extending mask mandates on public transport ‘on the table,’ Dr. Jha says

04:57

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha joins TODAY to discuss the rise in coronavirus cases around the United States and the possibility of the extending mask mandates for public transportation, saying that is “absolutely on the table.” He also talks about the COVID-19 protocols for the White House after President Joe Biden has been near maskless people who subsequently tested positive.April 11, 2022

