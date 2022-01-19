Explosion at NYC apartment building leaves 1 dead, 8 injured
Police body cameras captured the dramatic moments after an explosion on Tuesday at a New York City apartment building. At least one person died and eight others were injured in the blast. The cause is still under investigation.Jan. 19, 2022
