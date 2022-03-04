Explosion at Maryland apartment building leaves several missing
An explosion and fire at a Silver Spring, Maryland, apartment building sent 10 people to the hospital while several are still missing. Witnesses say they smelled natural gas shortly before the explosion, but officials are still investigating the cause of the blast.March 4, 2022
