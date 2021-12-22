Explore Antarctica's treasures, including visit with Emperor penguins
01:02
Share this -
copied
David Rootes of Antarctic Logistics & Expeditions gives Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager a closer look at some of the adventures that await in the South Pole. With an expedition group, visitors can travel across the continent, including to the Weddell Sea Coastline where they can say hello to Emperor penguins.Dec. 22, 2021
TikTok star gives TODAY a tour of the south pole
04:18
Visit the Brooklyn neighborhood sparkling with holiday magic
04:26
Now Playing
Explore Antarctica's treasures, including visit with Emperor penguins
01:02
UP NEXT
Last-minute holiday travel options and tips
04:42
Behind the scenes with American Airlines as holiday travel crush begins
03:44
Gas prices drop, but they’re still high ahead of holidays